Danity Kane’s Aubrey O’Day Accuses Diddy Of Stealing From Artists

Aubrey O’Day, a member of Diddy’s girl group, Danity Kane, has accused the music mogul of mismanaging his artist’s funds.

“Diddy has mismanaged artists & stolen their money his whole career (including Danity Kane), and now he is showing up with 18 days left before the election to get Trump out of office,” she wrote. “When I was on Apprentice, Trump used to tell me DAILY how him and puff are good friends.”

Her words came after Diddy announced the launch of his new political party, Our Black Party.

The announcement brought in lukewarm feedback from some fans and outright disapproval from others.

“It’s called @OurBlackParty, it doesn’t matter if you are Republican or Democrat…” he tweeted. “NUMBER ONE priority is to get (Donald) Trump out of office. HE HAS TO GO. We can’t allow this man to continue to try and DIVIDE US. The people that have the most responsibility and should be SCARED TO DEATH of this man are white people. WE ARE ON THE VERGE OF A RACE WAR.”

