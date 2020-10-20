Danity Kane’s Aubrey O’Day Accuses Diddy Of Stealing From Artists

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
11

Aubrey O’Day, a member of Diddy’s girl group, Danity Kane, has accused the music mogul of mismanaging his artist’s funds.

“Diddy has mismanaged artists & stolen their money his whole career (including Danity Kane), and now he is showing up with 18 days left before the election to get Trump out of office,” she wrote. “When I was on Apprentice, Trump used to tell me DAILY how him and puff are good friends.” 

