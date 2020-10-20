Danish submarine killer caught after prison escape: police By

© . Peter Madsen, who was convicted of killing Swedish journalist Kim Wall in a self-built submarine in 2017, is surrounded by police during his prison escape attempt, in Albertslund



COPENHAGEN () – Peter Madsen, who was convicted of killing Swedish journalist Kim Wall in a self-built submarine in 2017, was caught by Danish authorities on Tuesday after he briefly escaped from prison, police told .

Danish police earlier said on Twitter they had arrested a man just outside the capital Copenhagen after he had fled prison. They did not name the arrested man.

The arrest happened close to the prison where Madsen is serving a life sentence.