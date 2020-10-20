Cyprus and Malta Face E.U. Punishment Over ‘Golden Passports’

Any punishment for Cyprus and Malta will come only if they do not scrap the programs by the end of the process.

Cyprus, which went bankrupt in 2013, promised to overhaul its banking sector and introduce stronger safeguards in exchange for a bailout from other European countries and the International Monetary Fund. While many commercial banks were subject to overhauls, the passport program was seen as a new way of doing business with clientele that had previously relied on the island’s opaque financial services.

The “golden passport” plans also offered the island economies with limited resources and small industrial, agricultural and manufacturing sectors a source of state revenue that avoided investing in other sectors or raising taxes. And in the cases of both Cyprus and Malta, it played to their strengths as financial services centers with significant expert work forces.

Since Cyprus began its current program in 2013, it has issued about 4,000 passports, raising 7 billion euros, or around $8.2 billion, in revenue. The program allows foreigners to get a Cypriot passport in exchange for at least €2 million investment in the country, usually in real estate, with minimal additional requirements and a light-touch oversight process.

The country last year stripped 26 people from Cambodia, Iran, Malaysia and Russia of recently granted passports, most prominent among them Jho Low, a Malaysian financier on the run for a major financial scandal known as 1MDB.

Last week, Cyprus said that it would end its golden passport program as of Nov. 1 but that it would continue to process the backlog of applications. And while the government acknowledged that the initiative had been abused, it denied any wrongdoing.

In Malta, Prime Minister Robert Abela spoke out in favor of its program on Monday in anticipation of the E.U. legal action. “We will be defending Malta,” he said, according to local news media.