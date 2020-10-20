Cynthia Nixon says ‘queer sells’ following Ratched success

Cynthia Nixon has celebrated Ratched’s ratings success, tweeting the statement: “Queer sells.”

Ryan Murphy’s Netflix show, inspired by the nurse in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, has been viewed by 48 million households in its first 28 days on the streaming site, making it the “biggest original season one of the year”.

Rejoicing in the news, Nixon retweeted an article titled: “Ratched‘s Global Success Proves the Power of Out Queer Actresses.”

Nixon and Sarah Paulson, who are both queer actors, lead the cast of Ratched. The romance between their characters is at the centre of the series.

Paulson also reacted to the news on Twitter, writing: “What absolutely mind blowing news to wake up to.

“I am so grateful to each and every one of you for your willingness to dive into the world of #Ratched, embracing Mildred, and making her yours.”

Read more

In a four-star review, The Independent’s critic Alexandra Pollard wrote: “This is a thoughtful, moving examination of the repercussions of trauma, and a reclamation of queerness and femininity from a genre and source material that has treated both with contempt.”