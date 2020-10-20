Could Falcons trade Matt Ryan and Julio Jones?

Are the Atlanta Falcons heading toward a total rebuild? There’s a growing belief around the league that owner Arthur Blank wants to entirely start over and rebuild the Falcons from the ground up, so much so that ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano reported that some even think Matt Ryan and Julio Jones could be moved before the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 3.

“[S]ome people around the league openly wondering whether quarterback Matt Ryan or even wide receiver Julio Jones will be shopped at the Nov. 3 trade deadline (their contracts would make that extremely difficult),” they wrote. “Plus, it’s difficult to name five impact players on that defense without Google.”

On the one hand, like Graziano and Fowler mentioned, trading these two would be “extremely difficult” due to their contracts. If the Falcons trade Ryan, it would result in a $44.4 million cap hit for Atlanta in 2021, while trading Jones would create a $23.25 million cap charge. Would Atlanta really want to begin a rebuild this deep in cap hell? It may make more sense to wait out the contracts and begin rebuilding once the Falcons can get the two off the books.

On the other hand, these are two elite playmakers, and there is no doubt that teams would be lining up to acquire one or even both of these superstars. So if Atlanta was able to get the right haul, perhaps a scenario such as this isn’t as crazy as it initially sounds. Only time will tell.