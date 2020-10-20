Colorado St.-New Mexico canceled due to COVID-19

The Colorado State Rams and New Mexico Lobos won’t open their Mountain West football seasons on Saturday.

In fact, they won’t play each other at all this fall.

Due to the prevalence of the COVID-19 virus in Bernalillo County and in accordance with state guidelines, the University of New Mexico is unable to participate in the scheduled football game on Saturday, Oct. 24, at Colorado State University,” the Mountain West said in a statement shared on Tuesday. Therefore, the Mountain West is canceling the game and declaring it a no contest. There is no plan to reschedule the game.

The Mountain West originally postponed football and other fall sports because of the health crisis in August and became the second Football Bowl Subdivision league after the Mid-American Conference to make such a decision. However, the Mountain West reversed course in late September and voted to begin an eight-game football season that starts this coming weekend.

As Kyle Bonagura wrote for ESPN, though, Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson previously said that he expected there would be cancellations, rather than postponements, between the week of Oct. 24 and mid-December.

Overall winning percentages will be used to determine the two schools that qualify for the conference championship game.

Colorado State plays at the Fresno State Bulldogs on Oct. 29. New Mexico is scheduled to host the San Jose State Spartans on Halloween.