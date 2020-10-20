College Board Host Real Talk Series with That Girl Jay Cole and Khadi Don

in response to COVID-19 and our country’s racial reckoning, College Board has launched the Real Talk series with sessions led by That Girl Jay Cole and Khadi Don.

The two influencers are joining Real Talk series, a virtual college exploration series designed to connect Black students and families with admissions representatives from universities and colleges across the country.

In this difficult time, College Board’s goal is to create pathways for Black students to meaningfully engage with higher ed opportunities.Real Talk will feature HBCU’s, Ivy League’s and Maryland area institutions with admissions representatives providing overviews of their campus through the lens of the Black student experience along with a real time Q,amp;A.

On Tuesday, October 20, That Girl Jay Cole will host Real Talk: Maryland Edition featuring eight Maryland colleges followed by Real Talk: Ivy League Edition with Khadi Don on Monday, October 26.

Participating Colleges:

Bowie State University

Johns Hopkins University

Morgan State University

Loyola Maryland

Towson University

University of Maryland, Baltimore County

University of Maryland

Washington College

RSVP at http://webcasts.com/RealTalkMaryland

Participating Colleges:

Brown University

Columbia University

Cornell University

Dartmouth College

Harvard

Princeton

University of Pennsylvania

Yale

RSVP at http://webcasts.com/RealTalkIvy

We love to see influencers and companies using their celebrity for good! Roommates, be sure to sign up!

