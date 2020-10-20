CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin Suspended After Flashing His Genitals On Zoom!!

CNN’s chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended by The New Yorker (who he also works for) after he exposed himself during a Zoom call with colleagues.

He says it was an accident.

There are some rumors that he was actually masturbating at the time, but this has not been confirmed.

CNN has also put Toobin on time out, simply saying: “Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted.”

Toobin released a statement to VICE, saying, “I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera,” Toobin said. “I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers. I believed I was not visible on Zoom,” he added. “I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video.”

But they did see… and now he’s on suspension from one workplace and taking a break from another (most likely involuntarily.) Neither platform has stated how long his suspension is expected to last.