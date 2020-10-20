Clare Crawley Gushes Over ‘Unexplainable Chemistry’ With Chris Dale

ABC

A new episode of the long-runing ABC dating competition show also sees the leading lady sending home one of the remaining 23 men because she feels that he is superficial and inauthentic.

A new episode of “The Bachelorette” aired on Tuesday, October 20. The new outing featured leading lady Clare Crawley continuing her journey to find love among the remaining 23 men after the first eliminations. There were three dates in the new episode, consisting of two group dates and a one-on-one date.

For the first group date, Riley, Jordan, Yosef, Ivan, Ben, Bennett, Zac C., Fart Box and Dale were picked. During the game, the men took turns to express the different love languages in addition to sharing words of affirmation and gifts.

Following the date, Clare and the men went for an evening cocktail party where the Bachelorette was supposed to have a deep conversation with the suitors. However, none of the men initiated a conversation which upset Clare. “I’m a little bit taken aback. … I’m sitting here, I had made a toast…and then there was the longest awkward silence,” she confronted them. “I just sat here and was embarrassed. … Does anybody want to spend time with me?”

Only after the confrontation that the men started to try to get a moment with her. Eventually, Clare gave the group date rose to Riley.

Clare then enjoyed a one-on-one date with Jason Foster. During the date, the pair talked about their past. It seemed like Clare felt connected to Jason as she rewarded Jason with the second rose of the week.

In the final group date, 10 men were split into two teams as they played dodgeball. The losing team in each round had to remove a piece of clothing, while the winning team would spend the remainder of the night with Clare. Chasen Nick, Jay Smith, Uzoma “Eazy” Nwachukwu, Joe Park and Brandon Goss eventually won. While Chasen impressed Clare to the point she gave him a rose, Brandon was sent home early because Clare felt that he was superficial and inauthentic. “The thing that is my saving grace is that I know what I’m looking for, and I know what I want,” so Clare reminded everyone.

However, it’s safe to assume that Clare was really interested in Dale, with whom she spent the rest of the evening. She admitted to having a strong connection with him in a confessional, saying, “With Dale, it’s just that crazy, unexplainable chemistry that when it’s so fresh and so new, it’s like I’ve known him for years. I still can’t put words to it.”