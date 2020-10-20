Clare Crawley First Group Date Gets Off to a Rocky Start

Dale Moss, who received the first impression rose on the season 16 premiere, stood up and apologized to Clare.

“You shouldn’t feel like that…,” he began, “and the fact that I feel like s–t knowing that you felt like that, I never want you to feel like that when you’re around me. Never again will I restrict how I feel if there’s 10, nine, whatever men.”

“Since I’ve been here, since our first night together, since getting the first impression rose, I was, like, on cloud nine. I’ve been on cloud nine,” he added. “I’m still on cloud nine.”

It was smooth sailing from then on and Clare had special moments with many of her suitors. By the end of the group date, she left them with one encouraging message.

“I wanted you guys to know that I know I came in here like a ball of fire earlier, but just as passionate as I am about sticking up for myself and speaking how I feel, I’m passionate about my relationship,” she said. “I’m passionate about love. I’m passionate about my life and who I share that with.”