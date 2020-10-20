Claire Danes and ‘Homeland’ Co-Stars to Join Former CIA Agent for Democratic Benefit Event

WENN

The cast members of the critically-lauded spy thriller series will be teaming up with former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security and CIA agent for a Democratic fundraiser.

Claire Danes and the cast of TV drama “Homeland” are reuniting for a virtual Democratic Party fundraiser ahead of the U.S. presidential election.

Danes, Mandy Patinkin, and the show’s writer Alex Gansa, have joined forces with the Democratic Party bases in Ohio and Michigan for the benefit, which will feature former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson.

The event will feature a discussion inspired by the series, which ended in April (20), and cast members will discuss how the issues addressed on the show factor into political strategies in real life.

Former presidential candidate Tim Ryan will also make an appearance at the virtual event, along with former CIA agent Elissa Slotkin.

The benefit will take place on 21 October (20) at 7.30pm ET. Tickets can be purchased at secure.actblue.com.

“Homeland” is not the only TV show reunion benefiting Democratic party. The cast members of classic show “Happy Days” will also reunite to support the liberals. The original members Ron Howard, Henry Winkler, Don Most, Anson Williams, and Marion Ross will be joined by writer Lowell Ganz.

However, the upcoming event was criticized by Scott Baio who’s a vocal supporter of Donald Trump. He was snubbed and replaced by “Full House” star John Stamos. He called it “shameful” as he tweeted, “What a shame to use a classic show like Happy Days about Americana to promote an anti-American socialist.”