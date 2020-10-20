China’s 2020 auto production and sales could return to 2019 levels: government official By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
10


Xian, CHINA/SHANGHAI () – China’s 2020 auto production and sales may possibly be close to last year’s levels should they keep growing in the fourth quarter, an official from the country’s state planner said on Wednesday.

Wu Wei, an official at the National Development and Reform Commission, made the comments at an industry conference in China’s northwestern city of Xian.

In a separate speech at the same event, Chinese commerce ministry official Hu Jianping forecasted that China’s total vehicle ownership could hit around 280 million units by the end of this year.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR