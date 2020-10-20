China military equipped with new long range hypersonic airborne missile

The weapon is an improved version of the Changjian missile series and has a greater range, sources told The South China Morning Post.
Hypersonic weapons can travel at five times the speed of sound – Mach 5 and faster – covering vast distances in minutes. The speeds would enable them to penetrate air defence systems worldwide.
The source explained the Chinese air force’s attack range is limited by the fact its main bomber, the H-K, required airborne refuelling.
This constraint pushed military chiefs to equip it with a longer-range missile.
Another source close to China’s air force also said the new missile was an airborne hypersonic cruise missile.
“It’s designed to make up for the shortcomings of other CJ (Changjian) missiles, which are relatively slow, have a shorter range and are less effective in penetrating defence shields,” the source said.
Countries with the highest military expenditure in the world
China, the US and Russia are developing hypersonic weapons that are capable of being launched from air, land and sea.