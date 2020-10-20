Carole Baskin From Tiger King Came Out As Bisexual

“I realized I had just as equal feelings for women as I did for men.”
Well, she just came out as bi. In an interview with Pink News, the 59-year-old said, “I have always considered myself to be bisexual. Even though I’ve never had a wife, I could just as easily have a wife as a husband.”
The Big Cat Rescue owner recalled being introduced to the queer community back in the ’80s by her fiancé.
“I was engaged to a psychologist, and that was his entire field, dealing with the LGBT+ community. It was during the period when AIDS was just wreaking havoc around the world, and people were losing their loved ones, so I became very close to people in that community then.”
She also reflected on her childhood. As a kid, she thought she was “probably born into the wrong body” since she felt like a
total “tomboy.”
“I was always very male-oriented in the things I did… I never had any mothering instincts or anything, I never played with dolls. And so I always thought that there was something off there, that I couldn’t quite put my finger on.”
“But it was during the ’80s that I discovered that through dealing with the LGBT+ community, I realized I had just as equal feelings for women as I did for men.”
“As far as the way I feel about us, I think we are all one and I just don’t see us as being different genders or different colors or anything,” she added. she concluded.
You can read the full Pink News interview here.
