Canadian Pacific profit misses estimates on lower freight volumes

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. missed Street estimates for quarterly profit on Tuesday, as the railroad operator was hurt by lower freight volumes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company’s operating ratio, a measure of operating expenses as a percentage of revenue and a key metric for Wall Street, rose to 58.2 per cent from 56.1 per cent a year earlier. A lower operating ratio signals improved profitability.

Canadian Pacific, however, said it expects at least mid-single-digit adjusted earnings growth in 2020.

The pandemic compounded woes for rail operators, which moved record amounts of Canadian oil at the start of this year but witnessed a plunge in crude volumes later due to production cuts by energy companies.

Canadian Pacific’s energy, chemicals and plastic shipments dropped 30 per cent during the third quarter.

Its total carloads, the amount of freight loaded into cars during a specified period, fell 7 per cent.

Net income fell 3.2 per cent to $598 million (US$453.48 million), or $4.41 per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30. Revenue declined by about 6 per cent to $1.86 billion.

On an adjusted basis, Canadian Pacific earned $4.12 per share, missing an average Street estimate of $4.23, according to Refinitiv data.

