Bruce Willis Offers Jammed-Packed John McClane Action in New DieHard TV Commercial

The ‘Die Hard’ star reunites with co-star De’voreaux White as his New York cop character gets his hands on the new DieHard brand car battery for his dead vehicle while dodging bad guys.

Bruce Willis has reprised his “Die Hard” character for a new TV commercial.

The actor is once again taking on the role of New York cop John McClane in his most pressing mission yet – to find a new car battery for his dead vehicle.

In the full length commercial, Bruce as John, is left stranded as he car is unresponsive, leading him to jump through the glass window at the Advance Auto Parts store to get his hands on the new DieHard brand car battery.





“I’ve never done any sort of commercial with the John McClane character, but Advance Auto Parts brought an idea to integrate DieHard the battery into the ‘Die Hard’ story through a short film that’s authentic to McClane and both brands,” Willis shared in a press release obtained by Fox Business.

He went on to say, “Advance approached this like a motion picture – the script is clever, the production intense and the spot is entertaining. This is what ‘Die Hard’ fans expect. I think they will dig the DieHard – ‘Die Hard’ mashup.”

While fans were left disappointed after speculating over a new sequel when a 15-second video started circulating online, there are a number of nods to the hit franchise in the ad – including an appearance by John’s limousine driver, Argyle, played by De’voreaux White.

The veteran star has appeared as Detective John McClane in all five Die Hard films to date, with the most recent release, “A Good Day to Die Hard“, hitting theatres in 2013.