BioConnect Announces the Release of BioConnect Enterprise 5.0

Article content continued

Courtney Gibson, BioConnect’s CTO and CISO commented, “For companies with a global footprint, managing multiple geographic locations and diverse user communities can be a challenge. We designed BioConnect’s 5.0 platform to deliver the highest level of security and scalability to protect organizations from physical data breaches that can result in regulatory fines and a negative impact on business continuity while still maintaining the highest levels of privacy for users authenticating with our solutions.“

To help with managing access in the new normal, BioConnect 5.0 includes support for the new BioConnect LR1 as the ‘swiss army knife’ of door readers offering FIVE authentication modes. Uncertain times require flexible authentication. The LR1 provides multi card access, fingerprint biometrics, card + mobile face biometrics, card + Digital MFA (DUO, Okta, PingID), and card + compliance (Wellness Declaration) authentication. The LR1 is the most flexible security door reader available on the market. Additionally, BioConnect 5.0 also adds the new outdoor rated touchless face, mask detection and optional thermal monitor inside Suprema’s new F2 reader into the platform.

New features in the platform include updated data analytics and reporting tools with an Admin Console​ with a modern UX which includes full biometric lifecycle management for the full range of BioConnect’s solutions and certifications for over six facial recognition and fingerprint devices. The 5.0 platform integrates with over 80% of the top access control systems including AMAG, Brivo, Genetec, Lenel, Open Options, RS2, and Software House which allows for simple synchronization of data. For more information about BioConnect Enterprise, please visit: BioConnect Enterprise.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201020006116/en/

Contacts

Christina Cardella

647-821-4639

#distro