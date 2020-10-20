Bella Thorne Is Sultry Fairy in Sheer Halloween Costume

Instagram

Teaming up with her elder sister Dani Thorne, the ‘Midnight Sun’ actress turns into the fictional magical creature with a skimpy outfit and colorful makeup.

–

Halloween is coming early for Bella Thorne. Joined by her sister Dani Thorne, the actress has played dress-up in new photos shared on her Instagram account as both of them turned into “fairy sisters” in skimpy costumes.

Bella, in her part, rocked a diamond-studded corset, a purple fluffy mini shirt and gloves with fairy wings. The top part of the costume, however, is a bit see-through, leaving little to the imagination as it gives a peek at her nipples.

The 23-year-old star completed her transformation with a bold pink makeup and blue eye shadow, a tiara and pointy ears. Her long red hair was styled in volumized curls and parted in the middle into two high ponytails.

Her sister Dani, meanwhile, flashed her midriff in a pink crop top with long sleeves, paired with a super short pink tutu that didn’t fully cover her behind, showing her black underwear as she posed with her back to the camera to show her wings.

Bella’s fans were stunned by her magical transformation and left gushing comments on the post. “Omg love it,” one follower wrote. A second user said of the sister duo, “Fairiesssss 4lifeeee.” A third one praised their costumes which he/she dubbed “prettiest / coolest outfits evr,” while another wrote, “So dope Bella.”

It’s not clear when and for what occasion they took the pictures, but uncensored versions of the snaps would qualify to be posted on Bella’s OnlyFans account. As reported before, the “Shake It Up” alum joined the adult-only site in August and became the first person to earn $1 million in the first 24 hours of joining the platform.

Her activities on OnlyFans, however, sparked controversy after she offered $200 pay-per-view photos she claimed were “naked,” but the photos were actually her wearing lingerie. This led to a slew of chargeback, prompting the company to limit the amount creators can change fans moving forward. She later received backlash from sex workers, who blamed Bella for the new guidelines as they affected their primary source of income.