Baiju Bawra’s cast has not been finalised yet



Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Baiju Bawra has been the talk of the town ever since news about it being in the pre-production stage broke out. SLB has Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt. releasing before that. But, a couple of days back there were reports that Baiju Bawra’s cast has been almost locked. Reports claimed that Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will star together in the Baiju Bawra remake.



However, now a source has informed us that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is busy with Gangubai Kathiawadi and has not finalised the cast of Baiju Bawra at all. Keep watching this space for more on the same.