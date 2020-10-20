B2Broker Launches New Website and Branding as Part of Corporate Development and Expansion Plans

Article content continued

The rationale is summed up by B2Broker Chief Operating Officer, Evgeniya Mykulyak. “We created the previous version of our website two years ago and a lot has since changed…over the course of a year, 15 team members set out to build the best website in the industry, which would not only reflect the full essence of our products, but also provide general information about the industry. Our new logo meanwhile, reflects new values and meanings that are really close to the heart of our company, our team and our products.”

New Branding

The new brand strategy involves the use of 9 circles representing the 9 product groups with the circles depicting the products being perfectly formed like circles, allowing clients to build their business like a jigsaw using the company’s products. The square surrounding the image reflects the security and stability of the company’s products, whilst the colour green represents profitability and margin and the shades – market growth and vitality.

Rollout

The new B2Broker website which has been released in 8 languages officially launched on 14th October, 2020 with clients now being referred to the new domain www.b2broker.com

Arthur Azizov, CEO B2Broker, added, “B2Broker is now in its 6th year of successful operations and our new website and branding is an important milestone in the company’s growth and development. Our newly introduced branding reflects our prime position in the industry, the breadth of technology and liquidity services we offer and the global nature of our operations. This is an exciting company with even bigger plans for the market, and now we have a state-of-the-art website and more distinctive brand that fully expresses our purpose.