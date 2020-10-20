‘Avengers’ Male Cast Defends Chris Pratt Over ‘Worst Hollywood Chris’ Label, but It Backfires

WENN/Phil Lewis/Instar

People are not having it when the likes of Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr. come to their ‘Avengers: Endgame’ co-star’s defense since they didn’t do the same when Brie Larson got attacked.

“Avengers” male casts are letting the world know that they will always have Chris Pratt‘s back, but it apparently made people angrier. Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr. found themselves being criticized by social media users for defending their “Avengers: Endgame” co-star over his “worst Hollywood Chris” label.

The controversy arose on Tuesday, October 20 after both Rufallo and Downey Jr. took to their respective social media accounts to share their thoughts. “You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life,” the Hulk depicter tweeted in response to the labeling.

“He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now,” Rufallo continued. Around the same time, Downey Jr. slammed the haters on Instagram. Sharing a picture of him with the Star-Lord depicter, the “Iron Man” star wrote, “What a world… The ‘sinless’ are casting stones at my brother, Chris Pratt…”

“A real Christian who lives by principle, has never demonstrated anything but positivity and gratitude,” the 55 year-old continued. “AND he just married into a family that makes space for civil discourse and (just plain fact) INSISTS on service as the highest value. If you take issue with Chris,,, I’ve got a novel idea. Delete your social media accounts, sit with your OWN defects of character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness.”

Ruffalo and Downey’s statements, however, were not met with positive feedback. Many, instead, dragged the two of them for not doing the same when their fellow MCU co-star Brie Larson got attacked by online trolls.

“Where was this energy when Brie Larson was massively harassed for months just for advocating for diversity in the industry? And they all knew about it,” one critic pointed out through a tweet which got nearly 20,000 likes. “Suddenly Chris Pratt gets some criticism and they all come to his defense? The bar is hell.”

Pratt got the “worst” brand after TV producer Amy Berg turned to Twitter to share a photo of the “Jurassic World” actor alongside Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine and Chris Evans, and asked her followers which one “has to go.” It turns out the “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor was the least favorite among them all with some users faulting him for being a Trump supporter.

Despite the backfire, Pratt still gained support from another of his “Avengers: Infinity War” co-stars. Zoe Saldana joined in to tweet, “No matter how hard it gets, stick your chest out, keep your head up and handle it. -Tupac. You got this @prattprattpratt. Your family, friends, colleagues & everyone who’s ever crossed paths with you knows your heart and your worth!”