Australian Grand Prix to open season, insists Melbourne boss

Organisers of the Australian Grand Prix have dismissed reports that Melbourne’s Formula One race will be moved away from its traditional March date in 2021.

A Spanish motoring website has published what it claims is a leaked copy of the schedule for next season, which has the season opening race in Bahrain, with the Melbourne race moved to October.

It reported that the COVID-19 pandemic was the reason behind the switch away from Australia’s spot at the start of the season, a date Melbourne has occupied almost every year since the race moved from Adelaide to Albert Park in 1996.

But Australian Grand Prix Corporation boss Andrew Westacott has brushed off those reports, confirming the race will once again take place at the start of the season.

“The Australian Grand Prix Corporation is in regular dialogue with Formula 1 on the 2021 provisional calendar, which will be published in the coming weeks,” he said in a statement to Wide World of Sports.

“Melbourne will again host the F1 season opener in the traditional March timeslot, which will form a significant part of the recovery of the major sports and events industry in Victoria.”

This year’s race was the first to be cancelled in the wake of the pandemic, just hours before the F1 drivers were due to take to the track for the first practice session of the season.

It’s the first year since 1946 that the Australian Grand Prix hasn’t been held.

Daniel Ricciardo will switch from Renault to McLaren for the 2021 season. (Getty)

Westacott’s confirmation that Melbourne will host the race in 2021 puts to bed any suggestions the race will be held elsewhere, with South Australian officials recently talking up The Bend as an alternative if restrictions have not eased sufficiently in Victoria by next year.

This year’s F1 championship will be held exclusively in Europe and the Middle East, with 13 races that were on the original schedule unable to be held. Along with Australia, Vietnam, China, Holland, Monaco, Azerbaijan, Canada, France, Singapore, Japan, the United States, Mexico and Brazil all had their races cancelled.

Eventually a 17-race calendar was put in place, with new circuits such as Mugello in Italy and Portimao in Portugal added, while old circuits that had dropped off the rotation, such as Imola and Instanbul, were added for 2020 only.

Formula 1 has a contract to run in Victoria until 2025.