Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,P/ASX 200 down 0.72% By .com

.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the fell 0.72%.

The best performers of the session on the were Mesoblast Ltd (ASX:), which rose 5.26% or 0.170 points to trade at 3.400 at the close. Meanwhile, Afterpay Touch Group Ltd (ASX:) added 4.51% or 4.40 points to end at 101.94 and EML Payments Ltd (ASX:) was up 3.93% or 0.14 points to 3.70 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Idp Education Ltd (ASX:), which fell 7.15% or 1.43 points to trade at 18.57 at the close. Perseus Mining Ltd (ASX:) declined 5.43% or 0.075 points to end at 1.305 and Monadelphous Group Ltd (ASX:) was down 4.13% or 0.43 points to 9.98.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 678 to 572 and 348 ended unchanged.

Shares in Afterpay Touch Group Ltd (ASX:) rose to all time highs; gaining 4.51% or 4.40 to 101.94.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P/ASX 200 options, was up 0.77% to 19.119.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.33% or 6.35 to $1905.35 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December rose 0.15% or 0.06 to hit $41.12 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract rose 0.07% or 0.03 to trade at $42.65 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.45% to 0.7035, while AUD/JPY fell 0.37% to 74.22.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.01% at 93.415.