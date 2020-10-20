Apple TV+ Gaining New ‘Peanuts’ Specials Alongside Classic Holiday Episodes

Following an announcement earlier in the month that “The Snoopy Show” will launch on Apple TV+ in 2021, today WildBrain revealed that a collection of new one-off specials will also be coming to Apple TV+.

These specials will include the popular characters celebrating Mother’s Day, Earth Day, New Year’s Eve, and going back to school. Besides the new series and specials, fans can also expect a 70th anniversary documentary film coming next year on ‌Apple TV‌+.



In addition to the new content, ‌Apple TV‌+ is getting iconic Peanuts specials, including “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” “Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” and “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.” The Halloween special will premiere on ‌Apple TV‌+ today for subscribers, and then it’ll be free for everyone in the TV app from October 30 through November 1.

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” is coming on November 18 for ‌Apple TV‌+ subscribers, and then it’ll be free from November 25 through November 27 in the TV app. Lastly, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” premieres for subscribers on December 4, and then it’ll be free from December 11 through December 13.

Apple first inked a deal with WildBrain (formerly DHX Media) back in 2018, agreeing to be the exclusive home of new Peanuts content. The first of these shows was “Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10,” for which Apple won an Emmy.