Apple releases HomePod Software 14.1 with Siri improvements, Intercom feature, more

After skipping the initial release of iOS 14, Apple has just released HomePod Software 14.1 to the public with new features and improvements, including enhancements to Siri, Intercom, HomePod mini support, and more.

iOS 14 brings Maps suggestions when the user asks HomePod about a specific location using Siri, and you can now easily open search results from HomePod on iPhone with Handoff. Apple has also enhanced the timer and alarm feature on the HomePod, which now offers options to let you change these settings for all your HomePods using Siri, in addition to letting users set a song from Apple Music as the alarm.

Intercom, which was announced during Apple’s October event, is now available for all HomePod models with HomePod Software 14.1. Users can now send real-time audio messages from one HomePod to another within the same home and also to iOS devices through iCloud Family Sharing.

Also, with iOS 14 and HomePod Software 14.1, Apple is letting users change their default music, podcasts, and audiobooks apps — but this requires developers to update their apps with the new APIs.

HomePod Software 14.1 is now available for all HomePod users through the Home app.

Release notes:

Software version 14.1 includes support for HomePod mini and new Siri and Intercom features. This update also includes bug fixes and improvements.

HomePod mini

Setup and automatically transfer your Apple ID, Apple Music, Siri and Wi-Fi settings to HomePod mini

Siri

Siri suggestions appear in Maps when you ask HomePod for information about a location

Web search requests to HomePod can be sent from HomePod to your iPhone

Siri can now stop alarms, timers, and media across HomePod speakers

Voice recognition support for Podcasts for multiple users in the home

Intercom

Ask HomePod to make announcements to other HomePod speakers throughout your home

Intercom to all HomePod speakers

Intercom to a HomePod in a specific room or zone

Other improvements and fixes

Add music to your alarms and wake up to your personal song, playlist, or radio station from Apple Music

Fixes an issue where stereo pairs can sometimes play out of sync

Improves reliability when using Siri to control multiple speakers

Optimizes Siri performance

