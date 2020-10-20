Anonymous players unload on Cowboys coaching staff

It’s a harsh but fair criticism, as McCarthy has shown little to justify being brought on as the team’s coach at this point in the season. Even before losing Dak Prescott for the year, the team struggled to win games against opponents most assumed Dallas could easily handle, and one of the team’s two wins came from a miraculous “watermelon onside kick” following a historic collapse by the Atlanta Falcons.

The good news? The Cowboys play in the NFC East, which currently looks like a historically bad division. Despite their early-season struggles, they are currently in the lead for the division, with Washington, Philadelphia and New York each winning just a single game this season.

If the Cowboys want to be taken seriously as a contender, McCarthy and the staff will need to lock it up and get their players on board. Otherwise, they may be in for a long season.