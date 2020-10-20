Andy Dalton’s first Cowboys start can be summed up by one truly awful throw

Andy Dalton’s first start with the Cowboys could’ve been worse. No, really.

Dalton opened the Cowboys’ second drive with a floated pass over the middle right into the arms of Arizona’s Jordan Hicks, who somehow dropped a sure interception. It was one of Dallas’ only breaks Monday night, as the Cardinals stomped on the Cowboys, 38-10. Dalton finished 34-for-54 with 266 yards, one touchdown and two passes that were actually intercepted.

“There are some good things we can take away but there are a lot of areas that we need to improve,” Dalton told media postgame. “I think it’s one of those things where everyone has to look at themselves. I’ve got to be better. I got to do a better job of giving our guys chances.”

Here’s a look at what would’ve been Dalton’s first interception on the night. He steps up into a pocket that had been broken down by the Cardinals before double-clutching. It’s not obvious from the broadcast angle who Dalton was throwing to at all.

Dalton wasn’t to blame for a number of the Cowboys’ first-half mistakes, including two fumbles lost from Ezekiel Elliott and a dropped touchdown from Michael Gallup. But it likely wasn’t in the Dallas gameplan to have to throw it 54 times after Dak Prescott’s season-ending ankle injury in Week 5.

The first actual interception for Dalton on Monday came on the first drive of the second half, when he attempted to find CeeDee Lamb down the right sideline. An errant pass led to a diving interception for Dre Kirkpatrick.

The second pick came early in the fourth quarter with Dallas in the red zone. Amari Cooper ran a slant route, and Dalton tried to jam it into coverage. But safety Budda Baker read the route and jumped it for the interception.

Forced to throw to try to come back, Dalton was under frequent pressure from the Cardinals, who found early in the game that pressuring Dalton would limit the impact of Cooper, Lamb and Gallup. Almost half of Dalton’s completions went short or in the flat to his tight ends and running backs, and Dalton finished averaging a paltry 4.9 yards per completion.

The Cowboys, at 2-4, maintained their lead in the terrible NFC East despite the loss. The next two weeks will be crucial for Dalton and the Cowboys to string results together, as two divisional games are on tap: the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon in Week 7, and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night in Week 8.