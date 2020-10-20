An encryption study revealed a surprising fact about blockchain adoption in Mexico By Cointelegraph

An encryption study revealed a surprising fact about blockchain adoption in Mexico
A report called “Encryption Trends in Mexico 2020/2021” surveyed a total of 353 representatives from companies throughout Mexico.
The study, published by privacy research center the Ponemon Institute, indicated that 40% of the Mexican companies surveyed were looking to adopt blockchain and cryptocurrencies in some form. Out of this segment, 71% were focused specifically on crypto usage.
