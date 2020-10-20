Amber Rose Shares An Experience She Had Involving Non-Consensual Intercourse With A Former Partner

By now we all know that Jada Pinkett Smith is known for covering the hard-hitting topics on her Facebook show “Red Table Talk,” and the latest episode was no different as she discussed sexual consent with her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones and daughter Willow Smith. The ladies were also joined by Rumer Willis and Amber Rose.

During the episode, the ladies were sharing their own personal experiences of a time they were involved with having non-consensual intercourse and Amber revealed that she had an experience with a former partner of hers.

When asked about her experience, Amber said, “I was in a relationship for two years. I’ve had consensual sex plenty of times during that relationship. I didn’t want to be with him anymore. I told him that I was leaving and he didn’t want to hear that. He ripped my clothes off, I felt icky, I felt gross, I felt I was taken advantage of and it was terrible.”

She proceeded to say that afterward her ex went downstairs and had breakfast as if nothing happened.

“The gray area in that situation is I had sex with him so many times within these two years I didn’t fully understand what had happened,” said Amber.

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: During the latest episode of #RedTableTalk the ladies talked about sexual consent, and #AmberRose was a guest and she shared her own personal experience of having nonconsensual sex with a former partner of hers when she tried to leave the relationship. (: @redtabletalk) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 20, 2020 at 1:04pm PDT

Amber was not the only person who shared her own experience. As we previously reported, Jada’s mother, Adrienne also spoke about her own experience and said it was during her marriage to Jada’s father.

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: #JadaPinkettSmith’s mother revealed in the recent episode of #RedTableTalk that she had non-consensual sex in her marriage to Jada’s father ( : @redtabletalk) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 20, 2020 at 2:24pm PDT

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join! a

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post Amber Rose Shares An Experience She Had Involving Non-Consensual Intercourse With A Former Partner appeared first on The Shade Room.