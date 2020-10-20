Amber Rose Recalls Being Raped by Boyfriend After She Told Him She Wanted to Break Up

The TV personality opens up about being sexually assaulted by someone whom she has a relationship with as she talks to Jada Pinkett Smith about sexual consent.


Amber Rose shared her experience with nonconsensual sex during her visit to Jada Pinkett Smith‘s “Red Table Talk“. The 36-year-old TV personality, who previously dated rappers like Kanye West, Wiz Khalifa, and 21 Savage, revealed about being raped by a boyfriend when she told him she wanted to called off their relationship.

“He ripped my clothes off, I felt icky, I felt gross, I felt I was taken advantage of. It was terrible. Then he went downstairs and had breakfast, like he didn’t do anything,” she said. “The gray area in that situation is, I had sex with him so many times within these two years, I didn’t fully understand what had happened but I know what I felt like after.”

A mother of two sons one of whom is 7 years old, Amber made sure her little boy knew about boundaries and always respected the women around him.

“He’s very curious now and now he’s like, ‘Mom, you got a jiggly butt,’ and he’ll come behind me and jiggly my butt and I’m like, ‘Sebastian, I know you’re playing and I know you love me and I’m your mom, but that’s your private area,’ ” she said.

“And I tell him, with other girls … because when he goes to his dad’s house – his dad’s a rapper, there’s a different dynamic over there, Wiz and I coparent very well, but it’s different at my house. So I have conversations with him like, ‘When you go to your dad’s house, when you’re at school, you don’t touch these girls inappropriately. You don’t touch them at all, period.’ ”

Another “Red Table” guest, Rumer Willis, also had a similar experience. “When I came back to LA when I was 15, 16, everyone out here was having sex. They didn’t put pressure on me, but I did, because I felt so inexperienced and I just needed to catch up,” she explained.

“When I lost my virginity when I was 18, I was more concerned with the shame I was feeling of not having done it. I was not abused, it wasn’t rape, but I didn’t say yes, I wasn’t gung-ho about it, but I also didn’t say no, I just let it happen. He was older, he took advantage and didn’t check in. That’s where I feel like the men’s responsibility is.”

She ended up in another “uncomfortable” situation just a couple months ago when she invited her date into her house. “When I ask you to come in my house, that doesn’t mean that you can get me naked, I’m saying you can come into my house,” she said. “As soon as I got into my house it was like [hands everywhere] all my clothes off and then I just froze.”


“I even have so much shame about bringing that up because I feel like I’m this empowered strong person. I could not say no, I could not say, ‘I’m uncomfortable.’ This is where I think it’s on the male side of responsibility, there was no awareness from him of my discomfort. Even if I couldn’t say anything, I was obviously uncomfortable and trying to shut it down, even though I couldn’t say anything.”

