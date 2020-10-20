Alleged investment fraudster in court in Johannesburg for R40m scam

A Johannesburg man was arrested over an alleged R40 million investment scam.
A
man who allegedly conned investors out of R40 million appeared in the Palm
Ridge Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Gauteng on Monday.
Matthew Charles Dunn, 34, was
granted R3 000 bail.
Dunn was arrested at his home in
Melville, Johannesburg on Saturday following an investment fraud and theft
investigation.
According to police spokesperson
Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu, Dunn allegedly lured the complainants to buy shares in
Anglo American, Kumba Iron Ore and Wesizwe worth more than R1 million between
December 2016 and January 2018.
“Further investigation
revealed that Dunn did not own any shares at the above entities; however, he
allegedly fraudulently created certificates as proof of dividends to his
clients,” Mulamu said.
Approximately R40 million was
allegedly deposited into Dunn’s bank account by potential shareholders.
The case has been postponed to 18
November for further investigation.
