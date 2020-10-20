Alleged investment fraudster in court in Johannesburg for R40m scam

A Johannesburg man was arrested over an alleged R40 million investment scam.

A

man who allegedly conned investors out of R40 million appeared in the Palm

Ridge Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Gauteng on Monday.

Matthew Charles Dunn, 34, was

granted R3 000 bail.

Dunn was arrested at his home in

Melville, Johannesburg on Saturday following an investment fraud and theft

investigation.

According to police spokesperson

Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu, Dunn allegedly lured the complainants to buy shares in

Anglo American, Kumba Iron Ore and Wesizwe worth more than R1 million between

December 2016 and January 2018.

“Further investigation

revealed that Dunn did not own any shares at the above entities; however, he

allegedly fraudulently created certificates as proof of dividends to his

clients,” Mulamu said.

Approximately R40 million was

allegedly deposited into Dunn’s bank account by potential shareholders.

The case has been postponed to 18

November for further investigation.

