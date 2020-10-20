All about Preity Zinta’s Los Angeles home



Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough got married in 2016 and have been living in Los Angeles ever since they tied the knot. They spend most of their time there and have a lovely bungalow in Los Angeles. The actress and her husband frequently fly back to India for work and for being with family. The couple stays in the bungalow with their dog and often keep posting about what they are upto.



The sprawling property has minimalistic yet super chic interiors and a backyard to die for. They have a swimming pool in the backyard with sunbeds whose glimpse the actress has given us on social media. The property also has a lot of open space to chill outdoors. Well, what more can one ask for.