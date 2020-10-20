AFL Grand Final | Melbourne’s GF heartache amid crushing lockdown

Come Saturday, as tumbleweeds roll down Swan Street in Richmond, pubs remain shuttered and the MCG sits empty on the biggest day on the Australian sporting calendar, it’ll be a stark reminder of the sad state in which Melbourne currently sits.

There is no other event in Australia that brings people together like the AFL Grand Final does for Victorians. Even before the sun rises, thousands of MCC members have already braved the elements to stand in Yarra Park hopeful of snaffling the best seat in the house to watch the game.

As AFL officials and corporates indulge in champagne and croissants at the traditional North Melbourne Grand Final breakfast, families around town hit cafe strips across the suburbs decked out in their footy colours. It doesn’t matter if your team is playing or not, the day is a celebration of our great game.

Richmond fans roar in support of their team during last year’s AFL Grand Final at the MCG. (Getty)

Back at the ‘G, fans begin to flood the concourse. Chants of “Record, get your footy record” go up every 15 metres while random groups of supporters burst into song; “We are Geelong the greatest team of all” quickly outdone by the yellow and black army’s “Oh we’re from Tigerland.”

Even those without a ticket come with hope. A simple cardboard sign: “Drove 19 hours. Need ticket. Will pay good money.” Maybe they’ll get lucky. Maybe they won’t. Hearing the roar from outside may be enough to fill the void of missing out on watching their team on the biggest stage of all.

As the gates open, fans flood in. Bag check. Security wand. And a cheeky smile and “good luck today” from Jill the security guard at gate three.

Looking out across the empty arena before the bounce is worth the price of admission in itself. A green space curated to perfection. Not a blade of grass out of place and the competing teams’ logos beam bright at opposite ends of the ground. It’s a canvas on which dreams will soon be fulfilled.

Elsewhere, families and friends begin to gather around town. The barbeque is fired up before midday and the first VB is opened shortly thereafter. We debate our tips and Norm Smith Medal selections, and ponder ‘what ifs’ and dream about what it would be like to see our team on the biggest stage of all.

The game is now under an hour away. Mike Brady takes his place on the field and 100,000 fans sing-a-long in unison for ‘Up There Cazaly’. The pre-match entertainment gets fans dancing in the stands. A last minute rush to the toilet, then the concession stand for a ‘Four’N’Twenty’ and a Carlton Draught top-up.

Tigerland: Richmond fans at the MCG during the 2019 Grand Final. (The Age)

The loudest roar you will ever hear echoes across the stands as the two giant crepe paper banners are hoisted into the air. The two sides run out. Cheers and boos of equal volume. Even for the neutral fan it’s a feeling of euphoria – “wow”- as you look out across the arena.

The two teams line up facing each other on the wing. Then, silence. Just for a moment, before ‘Advance Australia Fair’ rings around the stadium. The roar at the end is equal to the teams running out. It’s time. No tomorrow. No second chance. This is it.

At the ground, at home, at pubs filled to capacity – anticipation is at fever pitch. There’s no more anticipated moment for the season than the opening bounce of a Grand Final. BANG. Game on!

Richmond captain Trent Cotchin holds the premiership trophy aloft after last year’s AFL Grand Final. (The Age)

Alas, this weekend will resemble nothing of the sort. Darryl Kerrigan might as well tell Melburnians collectively, “Tell him he’s dreamin'” because not only can we not attend the Grand Final, we can’t watch it with friends. We can’t watch it at the pub. And if your immediate family members aren’t into footy, you’ll have yourself for company and that’s it.

It’s sad. It’s unfair. And most of all, it’s un-Victorian. But don’t let the rules under which we currently live ruin your enjoyment of the biggest game of the year.

This year’s Grand Final spectacle could be one of the greatest witnessed. A night-time spectacular that could well bring about the largest viewing audience ever for an AFL Grand Final.

Geelong champion Gary Ablett could end his wonderful career with a Grand Final win. (Getty)

As for the game itself, it’s hard to find a Grand Final with a better prologue. Dustin Martin can become the greatest Grand Final performer of the modern era with a record third Norm Smith Medal. Gary Ablett’s career can have the fairytale finish every player dreams about. And Richmond can join the ranks of Brisbane, Geelong and Hawthorn as the best team of the 21st century.

On Saturday, us Melburnians will gain a greater appreciation for something we’ve always taken for granted, but it’ll be back in 2021. For now though, Brisbane, please take care of the Grand Final. We know it’s in good hands.

Enjoy it. We miss it already!!

Shane McInnes is an AFL commentator and sports broadcaster with 3AW, 6PR and Nine Radio. You can follow him on Twitter: @shanemcinnes.