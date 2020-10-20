Adam Gase’s firing ‘inevitable’? | Yardbarker

Adam Gase might still be employed, but ESPN’s Rich Cimini is skeptical that the Jets head coach will keep his job for the entire season. The reporter describes the head coach’s firing as “inevitable,” and he writes that it wouldn’t be a surprise if CEO Christopher Johnson “pulls the plug now.” Following their shutout loss to the Dolphins this past weekend, the Jets have dropped to 7-15 during Gase’s tenure.
Let’s check out some more notes from around the NFL…
Linebacker Blair Brown had domestic battery charges dropped in July and has since been informed that he’ll face no discipline from the NFL, reports Tom Pelissero of NFL.com (via Twitter). The 26-year-old was cut by the Jaguars following his arrest in May of 2019. The Ohio University product was selected in the fifth round of the 2017 draft by Jacksonville. He proceeded to appear in 28 games through two seasons with the team, compiling 17 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and one fumble recovered. He also appeared in three postseason games during the Jaguars run in 2017, collecting six tackles. Last week, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle had reported that the linebacker worked out for the Texans. Brown ultimately left Houston without a contract.
The Buccaneers weren’t the only team to express interest in Snacks. Pelissero tweets that the Dolphins recently made a run at defensive tackle Damon Harrison. However, just like he did with Tampa Bay, the veteran rejected Miami in order to stick with Seattle’s practice squad. Fortunately for him, it sounds like his opportunity with the Seahawks is coming, as the reporter adds that Harrison is “ramping up towards joining Seattle’s active roster.” Snacks, 31, has operated as a starter at nose tackle since his second season (2013), playing that role for the Jets, Giants and Lions.
- Former NFL running back C.J. Anderson is currently serving as a volunteer offensive coach at Cal, reports ESPN’s Adam Schefter (via Twitter). The 31-year-old was a standout during his time with the Golden Bears, and despite going undrafted in 2013, Anderson managed to put together a seven-year NFL career. Following a 2019 campaign that saw him appear in a pair of games for the Lions, Anderson announced his retirement back in September.