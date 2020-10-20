Adam Gase’s firing ‘inevitable’? | Yardbarker

Adam Gase might still be employed, but ESPN’s Rich Cimini is skeptical that the Jets head coach will keep his job for the entire season. The reporter describes the head coach’s firing as “inevitable,” and he writes that it wouldn’t be a surprise if CEO Christopher Johnson “pulls the plug now.” Following their shutout loss to the Dolphins this past weekend, the Jets have dropped to 7-15 during Gase’s tenure.

