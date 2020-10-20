Actress and Allison Mack’s Wife Nicki Clyne Reveals She’s NXIVM Sex Cult Leader’s ‘Partner’

WENN/Apega

In a letter defending Keith Raniere ahead of his sentencing, the ‘Battlestar Galactica’ actress alludes to having an intimate relationship with the cult leader for 10 years.

Actress Nicki Clyne has dropped a shocking bombshell about her relationship with NXIVM sex cult leader Keith Raniere. The 37-year-old, who is married to fellow actress Allison Mack, has revealed that she was Keith’s “partner” for 10 years.

Nicki made the jaw-dropping revelation in a letter to a Brooklyn federal court judge ahead of Keith’s sentencing for running a master-slave group within the upstate organization. Defending the cult leader, the actress argued that it was “absurd” to say the organization “was created for Keith to have sex partners.”

“I find this idea completely absurd and even offensive – as a woman and a partner of Keith’s for over a decade,” she wrote in the letter unsealed on Tuesday, October 20, per Page Six. “I have never known Keith to want intimacy with someone who doesn’t want it, and it’s a ridiculous notion to think he would have gone to all that trouble for sex.”

Nicki has previously been identified by federal prosecutors as having been a part of Keith’s “inner circle” or “first-line masters” in the secret group called DOS, along with her wife Allison. She, however, was not charged as a co-conspirator on any of the federal charges that were brought against Keith or other inner circle members.

On the other hand, Allison, who is alleged of being Keith’s right-hand woman in DOS, has pleaded guilty to racketeering and conspiracy charges, including extortion and forced labor. The “Smallville” alum admitted that she instructed women in the group “to perform services for me” and that the system was “designed to make them think they could suffer serious harm” if they didn’t perform those tasks, because they’d handed over damaging “collateral” like nude photos.

Besides Nicki, dozens of supporters and former students penned gushing letters in support of the NXIVM founder ahead of his sentencing next week. In June 2019, Keith was convicted of federal crimes including sex trafficking of children, conspiracy and conspiracy to commit forced labor.

The 60-year-old has maintained his innocence throughout the trial. He is scheduled to be sentenced on October 27. He faces a mandatory minimum prison term of fifteen years and a possible life sentence.