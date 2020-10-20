Ace Magashule’s foundation failed to pay university fees in Turkey, stranded students claim

Ace Magashule previously claimed that he was being followed.

Students who travelled to Turkey on a bursary from the Ace Magashule Foundation say they are not sure if they will be able to study this year.

They say the foundation has failed to pay their fees.

Magashule, however, says he will sort out the matter this week.

A student in Turkey claims she is stranded because the Ace Magashule Foundation has failed to pay her fees.

Kagiso Thakadu spoke to internet-based radio station Salaamedia on Tuesday and said some students who went to Turkey on a bursary from the foundation were unexpectedly moved to another university but were unable to start classes because funds for the previous year had not been paid.

“Every academic year starts in September. We did our first year and now we are going to be moved to another university. I honestly don’t know the reason why. I don’t know if it’s financial implications. Schools have opened, the classes have started and we are missing school work. It’s been two weeks. We are not attending anything,” she said.

Thakadu added that the foundation did not explain why they were moved.

She told Salaamedia that she and several other students were unable to get their first-year academic transcripts to register for their second-year classes.

“We do have a contact person. We don’t speak to Magashule himself. But now is a very critical . We need an update to what’s going on. We are not getting answers straight.”

“For us to move to other dormitories, they require a Covid-19 test. That requires money. The classes have started. This thing is going to affect our studies. We are stressed,” she said.

She pleaded for student stipends to be increased, saying that the money is not enough for food.

READ | Magashule allegedly strongarmed awarding of housing contract, Zondo commission hears

Last year Magashule sent 29 students to Turkey where they were enrolled at Turkey’s Bahçesehir University for various courses.

Magashule usually sends students to study abroad on bursaries offered through his foundation.

The students who travelled to Turkey last year were pursuing courses in Engineering, Business, Management and Medicine.

Magashule, who also spoke to Salaamedia, said: “We rely on people who can actually afford to pay. I have talked to the Turkish government and they have found some people. Private universities are very expensive and the government suggested that maybe some of the students who can still move to public university must do so.”

He added that he made a financial arrangement with Bahçesehir University.

“They will be registering this week. They will continue with their studies. A lot of them have finished because they were funded by government. These ones were not funded by government. These are students we picked up on the street as we were moving around the country,” he said.

Magashule assured that the registration dilemma would be resolved.

reached out to Thakadu who said the students were waiting for Magashule to make good on his promise by next week.

Magashule could not be reached for comment

– Compiled by Lizeka Tandwa