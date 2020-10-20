Aamir Khan is all praise for the trailer of Anurag Basu’s Ludo

Anurag Basu’s upcoming film Ludo dropped its trailer, yesterday, October 19. The film stars a bunch of actors -like Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf. The film’s trailer is quite interesting and netizens have given it a thumbs up.

However it’s Aamir Khan praise for the trailer that is grabbing eyeballs. Aamir Khan tweeted saying, ‘What a trailer!! Basu, hats off! Congratulations to the entire team! Can’t wait to watch it. Kab tak wait karna padega? Basu, why don’t you hold a virtual industry screening for some of your colleagues ? Love, a.”

Now that is a sweet gesture by the actor.

— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) October 19, 2020

Anurag Basu’s Ludo was set for a theatrical release but due to the pandemic, the film will now have an OTT release. Ludo will drop on Netflix, next month on November 12. And we’ll see the madness these characters bring on screen in this fun, gritty drama.