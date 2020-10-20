A twist to Thursday’s presidential debate: muted microphones

President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden’s microphones will be cut off for parts of Thursday’s debate. The candidates will be muted while their rival delivers an opening two-minute answer to each of the debate topics.

The 90-minute debate is divided into six 15-minute segments, with each candidate granted two minutes to deliver uninterrupted remarks before proceeding to an open debate. The open discussion portion of the debate will not feature a mute button, but interruptions by either candidate will count toward their in the second and final debate Thursday.

President Trump plans to attend the debate despite criticism of the rule changes by his campaign.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien says Trump “is committed to debating Joe Biden regardless of last minute rule changes from the biased commission in their latest attempt to provide advantage to their favored candidate.”

The Biden campaign did not immediately comment on the new rule.

The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates announced the rule changes Monday, three weeks after a chaotic opening faceoff between the two presidential contenders that featured frequent interruptions — most by Trump.