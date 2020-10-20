A.I.S. Resources Completes Settlement With MGX Minerals

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSX-V – AIS, OTCQB: AISSF) (the “Company” or “AIS”) is pleased to announce that further to its news release of May 19, 2020, the Company has finalized its settlement with MGX Minerals Inc. (“MGX”).

On November 1, 2019, the Company commenced an action against MGX in the Supreme Court of British Columbia claiming unpaid fees for exploration and related services. In May 2020, AIS entered into a settlement agreement whereby AIS was to receive shares in MGX in exchange for a release of MGX and termination of its lawsuit against MGX. AIS has received 3,705,733 MGX shares, has provided the release to MGX and has terminated its lawsuit against MGX in accordance with the settlement agreement.

About A.I.S. Resources Limited

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on precious and base metals exploration. The Company is managed by a team of experienced mining and geological professionals, with a track-record of successful capital markets achievements. In July-August 2020, AIS entered into agreements to acquire and develop the Toolleen-Fosterville Gold Project in Victoria, Australia and the Yalgogrin Gold Project in central New South Wales, Australia and is currently doing due diligence on the Kingston EL6318.

A.I.S. Resources Limited

For further information, please contact:

Phillip Thomas, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1-747-200-9412

Email: [email protected]

Or

Martyn Element, Executive Chairman

Tel: +1-604-220-6266

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.aisresources.com

