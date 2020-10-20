6ix9ine Sued for Sexually Assaulting Minor in Child Porn Case

Instagram

The ‘TROLLZ’ rapper is accused of plying a 13-year-old with drugs and alcohol in addition to taking videos of her naked and performing sex acts before posting them on social media back in 2015.

Takeshi69 (6ix9ine) is back being haunted by his old criminal case. It has been reported that the “GOOBA” rapper has been sued by the 13-year-old girl who was featured engaging in a sex act in videos which the rapper posted online back in 2015.

The victim, who goes anonymously under the name Jane Doe, claims in her Manhattan Supreme Court suit that 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, and Tauquan “Tay Milly” Anderson brought her to a Harlem party on February 21, 2015. She goes on to say in the lawsuit, which was filed on Tuesday, October 20, that they plied her with drugs and alcohol in addition to taking videos of her naked and performing sex acts before posting them on social media.

One of the three videos posted online saw Jane Doe, who was only 13 at the time, giving then-21-year-old Anderson an oral sex. Meanwhile, then-18-year-old Tekashi was seen thrusting his pelvis behind her and slapped her butt. The court documents also note that another video saw Anderson rubbing “her legs and vagina in a sexually explicit and demeaning manner.”

The suit claims, “By reason of her age, and being given drugs and alcohol which caused her to be in an impaired mental state without her knowledge, permission or consent, the plaintiff was incapable of consenting to the recording. … As an internationally known rap and hip hop artist and performer, defendant Hernandez uploaded [the videos] onto various social media accounts on the internet with the intention and expectation that millions of people would view the videos.”

Jane Doe also believes that Tekashi’s “conduct against the plaintiff was intentional, malicious and done for the purpose of causing the plaintiff to suffer humiliation, mental anguish and emotional distress.” Additionally, she alleges in the court papers that Anderson sexually abused her in the videos and raped her in the two or three months leading up to the party.

In response to the suit, 6ix9ine’s attorney Lance Lazzaro tells TMZ that the “TROLLZ” artist will “defend the lawsuit vigorously” once he’s properly served.

Back in 2015, 6ix9ine pleaded guilty to the incident. He was later sentenced to four years of probation in 2018 and 1,000 hours community service. Meanwhile, he was granted youthful offender status to seal his criminal record.