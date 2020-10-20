49ers cleared to host fans at 20% capacity

The San Francisco 49ers became the latest NFL team cleared to welcome fans at a reduced capacity despite concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

As Chris Cwik explained for Yahoo Sports, California counties considered orange tier or better are now permitted to allow spectators to attend outdoor events at 20% capacity. The 49ers responded to the news via a prepared statement shared on their website:

“We appreciate Governor Newsom’s leadership and thoughtful approach in creating a framework that allows for a return of fans to Levi’s Stadium, and restart the economic activity of the region. We welcome our fans and their support of local businesses and vendors that are critical to our local economy, especially during these difficult times.

“Our organization will continue to collaborate with local public health officials to implement a plan that protects the health and wellness of all San Francisco 49ers and Levi’s Stadium employees, patrons, and our community.”

Back in August, the 49ers informed fans that customers could be welcomed to Levi’s Stadium “later this season” depending on evolving health and safety guidelines.

San Francisco doesn’t have to rush in unveiling its plans. The 49ers play at the New England Patriots this Sunday and then travel to face the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 1 before hosting the Green Bay Packers the subsequent Thursday. Local guidelines could change before then, or 49ers officials could decide to decrease the capacity below the 20% limit depending on issues related to the virus outbreak at the end of October.