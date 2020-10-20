27 Things We Learned On Zoom With Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Asante Blackk.

3. What are you currently binge-watching on Netflix.

[Laughs] Marriage at First Sight.

4. Name a celebrity on your bucket list to star with in a project.

Tilda Swinton. 100%. I don’t know what movie it would be, [but] I feel like it would be cool and she’d just be a lot of fun.

5. Desert island: what are three albums that you cannot live without?

The Piano Album by PJ Morton and Rick Wakeman, Kind of Blue by Miles Davis, and Believe by Yolanda Adams.

6. Who is your childhood celebrity crush?

Brandy [Norwood.]

7. What is one thing you cannot leave your house without?

Lip balm. I have to have my lip balm. [My manager] Brandi actually got me this thing for Christmas, the Jack Black [Balm Squad lip balm kit], and I still use it.

8. What is a typical day like for you in quarantine?

I would wake up in the morning, I would meditate — like a 30-minute mediation — and then I would write in my journal. Whatever I saw in my dream or my mediation, I would [write] a poem; I started writing these little poems based on the visuals I saw in my dreams. It was always weird. Then, I would make my breakfast, do a workout, read for a couple of hours, catch up with some friends [on FaceTime], and then I would decide if I wanted to watch a movie or binge-watch some TV. And then paint, and then go to sleep. That was literally what I did every day [before I returned to work].