1945: Strike Paralyzes Argentina

Credit… International Herald Tribune

Special to The European Edition

BUENOS AIRES, Oct. 19. — Firmly in control of the Argentine government, Colonel Juan D. Peron received a tribute yesterday from country partisans in the form of a twenty-four-hour strike, the worst in Argentine history, which paralyzed the normal life of almost the entire nation.

All factories, offices, banks, theaters, restaurants, stores and other commercial establishments were closed tight here and in other Argentine cities yesterday and railways, buses and taxis were at a standstill. The strike surpassed those of 1919 and 1936, which were designed to promote the cause of labor and were opposed by the government. In contrast, this strike was political and was supported by the government and the police.

An antigovernment political strike was staged by the democratic opposition on September 19, but this endured only for half a day and was only partially effective.

Fear of Reprisals Cited

The most incredible success of the latest nationwide strike was attributed in labor circles not only to Colonel Peron’s strength but to the total paralysis of transportation, and to fear among the population of violent reaction if any one defied the order to support the strike.