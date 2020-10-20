19 | Italian swim team outbreak rocks Tokyo Olympics preparations

The Italian swim team’s preparations for the Tokyo Olympics are in crisis with 10 more athletes testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Italian Swimming Federation says world champions Simona Quadarella and Gabriele Detti are among those who contracted COVID-19 at a high-altitude training camp in Livigno in the Italian Alps.

Olympic champion Federica Pellegrini was already at home in isolation after testing positive last week.

Italy’s Simona Quadrella after winning the 1500m freestyle at last year’s world championships. (Getty)

The total number of swimmers on the national team to test positive is at least 13.

The others are: Federico Burdisso, Martina Rita Caramignoli, Marco De Tullio, Stefano Di Cola, Sara Gailli, Edoardo Giorgetti, Matteo Lamberti, Alessio Proietti Colonna, Simone Sabbioni and Alice Mizzau.

Federica Pellegrini (C) with Ariarne Titmus and Sarah Sjostrom after winning the 200m freestyle world title. (Getty)

The federation says all of the swimmers are asymptomatic and that no staff members have tested positive.

The training camp was suspended and the team was placed in quarantine.