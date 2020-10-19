Zendaya Revealed New Euphoria Episodes Are Coming

It feels like good news this year has been scarce, but Zendaya, Euphoria star and recent Emmy winner, has just offered some.
The actor shared a photo of her costar Hunter Schafer’s eye with her character Rue’s reflection in it and a very exciting caption.
“We really missed them,” Zendaya said of Rue and Jules, before revealing that “Two special Euphoria episodes [are] coming soon.”
Apparently, we will even be able to see them (or one of them at least) before the end of the year.
“First one [is airing] December 6th on @hbo,” Zendaya added.
According to a press release, the show will pick up with the “aftermath of being left by Jules at the train station and relapsing.” “The first special episode follows Rue as she celebrates Christmas.”
Add an event in your calendar for Dec. 6, and go ahead and rewatch the first season of Euphoria on HBO to prepare for its impending return.
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.