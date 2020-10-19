Zachery Ty Bryan Free on $8,500 Bail After Arrested for Allegedly Strangling Girlfriend

WENN/Guillermo Proano

The ‘Home Improvement’ star has been released after spending the night at Lane County Jail in Eugene, Oregon following a violent altercation with his girlfriend.

–

Zachery Ty Bryan has walked free from jail after he was arrested following a physical altercation with his girlfriend. The “Home Improvement” alum was released on bail one day after allegedly choking the unnamed woman whom he has a relationship with.

Zachary was taken into police custody in Eugene, Oregon on Friday, October 16 after the violent fight. He was booked for a felony charge of strangulation, a misdemeanor charge of assault in the fourth degree and a misdemeanor charge of interfering with making a report.

He, however, only spent one night at Lane County Jail in Eugene, Oregon. He was released on Saturday, October 17 after posting a $8,500 cash bail, according to TMZ. Zachary was also issued a no-contact order which requires him to stay away from his alleged victim and not reach out to her in any way.

As reported before, Zachary and his girlfriend got into an argument in their apartment and the scuffle quickly became physical. The actor, who played Thor in Syfy’s 2009 TV movie “Hammer of the Gods“, allegedly put his hands around her throat and squeezed it. When the woman attempted to call 911 for help, he reportedly snatched her phone.

Some concerned neighbors called the cops when they noticed “some sort of scuffle” in the apartment complex. When the law enforcement arrived at the scene, they found the former child star sitting outside his unit while the girlfriend was hiding at a friend’s house nearby after fleeing from him.

Zachary is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, October 23.

Just two weeks before the arrest, the 39-year-old actor announced his separation from his wife and high school sweetheart Carly Matros. The exes, who got married in 2007, share four children together, twin girls Taylor Simone Bryan and Gemma Rae Bryan, daughter Jordana Nicole Bryan and son Pierce Alexander Bryan.