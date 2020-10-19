Zac Efron’s Relationship With Vanessa Valladares Is So ‘Serious’ He May Move to Australia

Instagram

According to radio host Kyle Sandillas, who attended the ‘High School Musical’ actor’s birthday party in Byron Bay, Australia over the weekend, Zac ‘absolutely loves’ the country.

Zac Efron‘s relationship with Vanessa Valladares is apparently so serious that he may plan to relocate to Australia. Radio host Kyle Sandillas, who attended the actor’s 33rd birthday party over the weekend, made the statement during a Monday, October 19 appearance on KIIS Radio.

Asked whether or not Zac will stay permanently in the country, Kyle said, “He absolutely loves Australia. He’s in love with this girl, Vanessa. They’re a beautiful couple. They do everything together. They’re just sweet.” The radio personality also dished on the “High School Musical” actor’s star-studded birthday bash, noting that he and Vanessa did not go “overboard” with public display of affection.

He pointed, “You know when you see a young couple macking on [kissing] in Westfields [an Australian shopping mall], and you’re like, ‘oh please!’ It’s not like that. They seem really sweet and really settled and nice.” Revealing that Vanessa was the one who organized the surprise birthday party, Kyle added, “Vanessa invited me. You couldn’t get a lovelier, sweeter girl. She knew everything, and she put everything together. She’s a sweetheart.”

Zac and Vanessa celebrated his birthday with a slew of famous friends, including Chris and Liam Hemsworth‘s dad Craig and athlete Pat Rafter, in Byron Bay, Australia. The “Baywatch” actor looked casual in a navy shirt and white jeans while his model girlfriend stunned in a little black dress paired with a pale orange button up shirt and strappy white heels.

A source told PEOPLE of the couple, “Zac and Vanessa are very happy. They celebrated Zac’s birthday with friends before the weekend. Their relationship is very serious. Vanessa lives with Zac in Byron Bay.”

Zac and Vanessa have reportedly started dating since they met at the Byron Bay General Store cafe and the Light Years restaurant, where she was working, in July. A source said Zac was introduced to the Byron Bay local by her boss. The brunette beauty, who has done modeling work, is rumored to have quit her job now to be staying with Zac at Belongil Beach.