Your Tuesday Briefing

Covid under control, China’s economy bounces back

As most of the world still struggles with the pandemic, China is showing that a fast economic rebound is possible when the coronavirus is brought firmly under control. China’s lead could widen further in the months to come.

The world’s biggest economy grew 4.9 percent in the July-to-September quarter compared with the same period last year, the National Bureau of Statistics announced on Monday. The performance brings China almost back to the pace of growth it was reporting before the pandemic.

Context: Chinese companies are making up a greater share of the world’s exports, manufacturing consumer electronics, personal protection equipment and other goods in high demand during the pandemic. Local governments are injecting money into construction projects. And consumer spending is finally recovering.

