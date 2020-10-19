You can now search a song by humming, here’s how

How to digitally sign a document using Google Docs Google has a pretty simple solution to this problem. The company has added an Add-on support for its Google Docs users called DocuSign that allows users to upload a document and sign it digitally and share it with people.

How to activate verified caller settings in Google Phone app Google has recently rolled out a new caller ID feature to warn its Phone app users about spam and telemarketing calls. The feature is currently being rolled out for select regions, including India and here’s how you enable or disable the feature from within the app itself.

How to download Android 11 update on Google Pixel smartphones Google has finally made its latest Android operating system official. The Android 11 operating system comes with a slew of new features such as built-in screen recording, enhanced data privacy feature, Bubble notification, conversation prioritization, media controls, built-in screen recorder and more.