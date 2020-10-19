World Series schedule 2020: Dates, start times, channels, scores for every Dodgers vs. Rays game

If the ALCS and NLCS are any indication of what the 2020 World Series will look like, then fans are in for a real doozy.

The Rays are back in the World Series after last appearing in the Fall Classic in 2008, and they had to earn it: For the month of October, David turned into Goliath, knocking off the Yankees and Astros en route to another World Series berth. After a Wild Card Series sweep over the Blue Jays, the Rays were locked in a five-game ALDS with the Yankees and pulled out a Game 7 win over the Astros in the ALCS.

How did they do it? Same old Rays: Quality pitching, some weird bullpen strategy and guys you’ve never heard of having breakout performances during the postseason.

They’ll face the Dodgers, who are in the World Series for the third time in four years (2017, 2018 and 2020) after overcoming a three-games-to-one deficit against the Braves in the NLCS. Their Game 7 victory qualifies as a classic: There was controversy early, Mookie Betts continued his defensive clinic with another leaping catch, pinch hitter Enrique Hernandez hit a tying homer, Cody Bellinger homered to give LA the lead in the seventh and Julio Urias got the final outs for the win.

Now Tampa Bay and Los Angeles, the two No. 1 seeds in this year’s expanded postseason tournament, will go head to head beginning Tuesday, Oct. 20, in Arlington, Texas.

MORE: Watch the World Series live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

World Series schedule 2020

(SN illustration)

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/10/b2/mlb-playoff-bracket-2020_fburu4t7p98d1mz0xtbzhdeij.jpg?t=1032602261,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



All World Series games will be broadcast live on Fox and will take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, home of the Texas Rangers.

Unlike prior series this postseason, the World Series will have off-days following Games 2 and 5, the traditional travel/off-days during a normal World Series.

Date Game Start time TV Channel Score Tuesday, Oct. 20 Rays vs. Dodgers, Game 1 8:09 p.m. ET Fox TBD Wednesday, Oct. 21 Rays vs. Dodgers, Game 2 8:08 p.m. ET Fox TBD Friday, Oct. 23 Dodgers vs. Rays, Game 3 8:08 p.m. ET Fox TBD Saturday, Oct. 24 Dodgers vs. Rays, Game 4 8:08 p.m. ET Fox TBD Sunday, Oct. 25 Dodgers vs. Rays, Game 5* 8:08 p.m. ET Fox TBD Tuesday, Oct. 27 Rays vs. Dodgers, Game 6* 8:08 p.m. ET Fox TBD Wednesday, Oct. 28 Rays vs. Dodgers, Game 7* 8:09 p.m. ET Fox TBD

*If necessary.

What channel is the World Series on in 2020?

Fox has exclusive broadcast rights to the 2020 World Series.

Joe Buck, who is calling his 23rd Fall Classic, and John Smoltz will be in the booth while Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci will be reporting from the field. Fox’s studio pregame show features host Kevin Burkhardt with Frank Thomas, Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz.

How to live stream World Series games

Live streams: Fox Sports Go, fuboTV

The 2020 World Series gets underway on Fox on Tuesday, Oct. 20. For cable subscribers, the World Series will be able to be live streamed via the Fox Sports Go app.

For those who do not have a cable subscription, fuboTV (seven-day free trial) also carries Fox and will stream full coverage of the 2020 World Series.